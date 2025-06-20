Judge Gives Harvard a Win on Foreign Students

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration's efforts to keep Harvard University from hosting international students, per the AP and the Harvard Crimson . An order from US District Judge Allison Burroughs preserves the ability of Harvard to host foreign students while the case is decided. It marks another victory for the Ivy League school as it challenges multiple government sanctions amid a battle with the White House.

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school's certification to host foreign students and issue paperwork for their visas. The action would have forced Harvard's roughly 7,000 foreign students to transfer or risk being in the US illegally. New foreign students would have been barred from coming to Harvard. The university called it illegal retaliation for rejecting the White House's demands to overhaul Harvard policies around campus protests, admissions, hiring, and other issues. Burroughs temporarily halted the action hours after Harvard sued.

Less than two weeks later, in early June, Trump moved to block foreign students from entering the US to attend Harvard, citing a different legal justification. Harvard challenged the move and Burroughs temporarily blocked that effort as well. Trump has been warring with Harvard for months after it rejected a series of government demands meant to address conservative complaints that the school has become too liberal and has tolerated anti-Jewish harassment. Trump officials have cut more than $2.6 billion in research grants, ended federal contracts, and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status. (More Harvard University stories.)