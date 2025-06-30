Elderly Woman Is First Fatality After Boulder Attack

Karen Diamond, 82, dies after June 1 attack on demonstrators supporting Israeli hostages
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 30, 2025 2:25 PM CDT
A woman places a bouquet of flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of an attack outside of the Boulder County Courthouse on June 3 in Boulder, Colorado.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

An 82-year-old Colorado woman injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza has died, prosecutors said Monday. Karen Diamond died as a result of severe injuries she suffered in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder, Colorado, the local district attorney's office said in a statement, per the AP. Prosecutors have listed 29 victims in total, including 13 who were physically injured.

  • Leaders of the Boulder Jewish Community Center announced Monday that Diamond died June 25 and said she'll be deeply missed. "Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her," said Executive Director Jonathan Lev and board Chair David Paul.

  • Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was devastated by Diamond's death and that it will be felt deeply by Boulder, the state, and the Jewish community. "Karen was taken from us too soon, and we mourn her loss while remembering her life and the impact she had on those who loved her," Polis said.
  • Prosecutors, who say the victims were targeted because of their perceived or actual national origin, note that Diamond's family has asked for privacy.
  • Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman already faced dozens of counts in state court on charges including attempted first-degree murder, using an incendiary device, and animal cruelty (a dog was hurt in the attack). He hasn't been arraigned on the initial charges, which now include first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence to move forward with the case is set for July 15. Separately, Soliman has been indicted on 12 federal hate-crime counts. He entered a not guilty plea to those charges during a hearing on Friday in federal court.
  • During the demonstration, Soliman posed as a gardener and wore a construction vest to get close to the group before launching the attack, prosecutors allege. Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the participants at the weekly demonstration. He yelled "Free Palestine!" as he threw just two of more than two dozen Molotov cocktails he'd prepared, per prosecutors.
  • Soliman told investigators he tried to buy a gun but wasn't able to because he wasn't a "legal citizen." Federal authorities have said the Egyptian national has been living in the US illegally with his family.

