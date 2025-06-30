Elderly Woman Is First Fatality After Boulder Attack

An 82-year-old Colorado woman injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza has died, prosecutors said Monday. Karen Diamond died as a result of severe injuries she suffered in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder, Colorado, the local district attorney's office said in a statement, per the AP. Prosecutors have listed 29 victims in total, including 13 who were physically injured.

Leaders of the Boulder Jewish Community Center announced Monday that Diamond died June 25 and said she'll be deeply missed. "Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her," said Executive Director Jonathan Lev and board Chair David Paul.