Elderly Woman Is First Fatality After Boulder Attack

An 82-year-old Colorado woman injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza has died, prosecutors said Monday. Karen Diamond died as a result of severe injuries she suffered in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder, Colorado, the local district attorney's office said in a statement, per the AP. Prosecutors have listed 29 victims in total, including 13 who were physically injured.
- Leaders of the Boulder Jewish Community Center announced Monday that Diamond died June 25 and said she'll be deeply missed. "Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her," said Executive Director Jonathan Lev and board Chair David Paul.