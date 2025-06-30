DeSantis on 'Alligator Alcatraz': 'Good Luck Getting to Civilization'

Looks like "Alligator Alcatraz" is ready to open, and President Trump will be there this week to check out the revamped facility in the Florida Everglades. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that Trump will be stopping by Tuesday at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, a new immigration detention center said to be surrounded by gators and pythons to further discourage escape attempts, per CBS News . DeSantis said the site had been modified "within a matter of days," and that he thinks "it'll be ready for business" in time for Trump's visit, per the AP .

DeSantis said he'd spoken to a "very excited" Trump over the weekend about the site, which features its own airplane runway and which DeSantis has said can hold up to 5,000 detainees. DeSantis seems excited about the prospect, too. "They ain't going anywhere once they're there, unless you want them to go somewhere," he said at his Monday presser of the eventual migrants housed there. "Because good luck getting to civilization. So the security is amazing—natural and otherwise."

The $450 million, 25,000-acre trailer-and-tent facility is said to be "the largest of its kind and solidifies Florida's position as the top state cooperating with Trump's immigration crackdown," per Axios. Critics have decried the site as being cruel toward immigrants and possibly devastating to the local ecosystem, per the AP. Some Native Americans have also tried to block the site, as they say the land there is sacred.