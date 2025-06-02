What We Know About the Boulder Attack

A Holocaust survivor was among at least eight people injured Sunday when a man used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to set fire to a group of Jewish people in Boulder, Colorado, on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. The latest:



Suspect: Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs was taken into custody at the scene, a popular pedestrian mall, and faces multiple felony charges, per the New York Times. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Soliman, an Egyptian national, had "illegally overstayed" a tourist visa, per CNN.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs was taken into custody at the scene, a popular pedestrian mall, and faces multiple felony charges, per the New York Times. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Soliman, an Egyptian national, had "illegally overstayed" a tourist visa, per CNN. Victims: Eight people aged 52 to 88 were injured while gathered for a weekly walk to raise awareness about Israeli hostages in Gaza. Among them is Holocaust survivor Chany Scheiner, who's spoken to schools and synagogues about her experience, KUSA reports.