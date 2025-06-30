10 Most, Least Educated US Cities

There's been a reshuffling among the brainiest cities in America, though Michigan's top college town remains, well, on top. Noting higher levels of education typically mean higher salaries and tax revenues, WalletHub compared the country's 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 metrics, including the share of adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree and the quality of public schooling, to come up with the most and least educated cities in the country. The results:
Most educated:
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Madison, Wisconsin
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia
- Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina
- San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire
Least educated:
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
- Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, North Carolina
- Salinas, California
- Stockton, California
- Fresno, California
- Modesto, California
- Bakersfield, California
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
- Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas
- Visalia, California
