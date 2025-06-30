US  | 
US cities

10 Most, Least Educated US Cities

Ann Arbor is still on top, according to WalletHub
Posted Jun 30, 2025 2:44 PM CDT
These Are the Most, Least Educated US Cities
A skyline view of Ann Arbor, Michigan.   (Wikimedia Commons/WeaponizingArchitecture)

There's been a reshuffling among the brainiest cities in America, though Michigan's top college town remains, well, on top. Noting higher levels of education typically mean higher salaries and tax revenues, WalletHub compared the country's 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 metrics, including the share of adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree and the quality of public schooling, to come up with the most and least educated cities in the country. The results:

Most educated:

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  2. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  3. Madison, Wisconsin
  4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
  5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia
  6. Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina
  7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
  8. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
  9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
  10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Least educated:

  1. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
  2. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, North Carolina
  3. Salinas, California
  4. Stockton, California
  5. Fresno, California
  6. Modesto, California
  7. Bakersfield, California
  8. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
  9. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas
  10. Visalia, California
Check out the full list here, and compare to last year's ranking here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X