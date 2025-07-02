Eyeing Strained Stockpiles, US Hits Pause on Arms for Ukraine

The Pentagon has paused a shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine, citing concerns about dwindling US stockpiles, according to multiple officials and sources familiar with the decision. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth implemented the hold after initiating a review of the nation's munitions inventory, which has been stretched thin by both the ongoing Ukraine conflict and US military operations in the Middle East, per NBC News . The pause, first reported by Politico , affects a range of weapons, including dozens of Patriot missile interceptors, thousands of 155mm howitzer munitions, more than 100 Hellfire missiles, and various other missile systems and launchers. The delay could last until the review is done and may extend if supplies are deemed too low or needed elsewhere.

A White House spokeswoman said the move is about prioritizing US interests, emphasizing that "the strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned—just ask Iran." At a NATO conference last week, President Trump acknowledged the difficulty in sourcing Patriot systems for Ukraine given current global demand, including US commitments to Israel. Ukrainian officials have called the halt "painful," warning that any hesitation in support could embolden Russia amid stepped-up missile and drone attacks. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry recently reported the largest aerial assault since the start of the war.

Per the AP, the US has funneled more than $66 million worth of weapons and military aid to Ukraine since 2022. The stopped shipments had already been approved and, in some cases, were close to delivery. While it's not unusual for a new administration to review arms transfers, some officials expressed concern about the timing, arguing that Ukraine needs to project strength for negotiations.