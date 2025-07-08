Netanyahu to Trump: I'm Nominating You for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Trump that he was nominating the US leader for a Nobel Peace Prize as the two took a victory lap on Monday after their recent joint strikes on Iran 's nuclear facilities, with both hailing the 12-day war as an unmitigated success, the AP reports. The two leaders sat down with their top aides for a dinner in the White House Blue Room to mark the operation and discuss efforts to push forward with a 60-day ceasefire proposal to pause the conflict in Gaza. "He's forging peace as we speak, and one country and one region after the other," Netanyahu said as he presented Trump with a nominating letter he said he is sending the Nobel committee.

But as Netanyahu arrived at the White House for his third visit this year, the outwardly triumphant visit is dogged by Israel's 21-month war against Hamas in Gaza and questions over how hard Trump will push for an end to the conflict. In an exchange before reporters before the dinner got underway, both leaders expressed optimism that their success would mark a new era in the Middle East. "I think things are going to be really settled down a lot in the Middle East," Trump said. "And, they respect us and they respect Israel." Trump has made clear that following last month's 12-day war between Israel and Iran he would like to see the Gaza conflict end soon.

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu may give new urgency to a US ceasefire proposal being discussed by Israel and Hamas. "The utmost priority for the president right now in the Middle East is to end the war in Gaza and to return all of the hostages," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters ahead of the leaders' private dinner. White House officials are urging Israel and Hamas to quickly seal a new ceasefire agreement that would bring about a 60-day pause in the fighting, send aid flooding into Gaza, and free at least some of the remaining 50 hostages held in the territory, 20 of whom are believed to be living.