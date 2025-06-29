Russia Fires 60 Missiles, 477 Drones and Decoys

Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said Sunday, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war. Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, Ukraine's air force said. Of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed, the AP reports. The onslaught was "the most massive airstrike" on the country since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022, taking into account both drones and various types of missiles, an air force spokesman said. The attack targeted several regions, including western Ukraine, far from the front line.