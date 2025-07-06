New Films Stay Out of Jurassic World' s Way

Dinosaur fatigue may be a theme in Jurassic World Rebirth, but moviegoing audiences don't seem to have that issue. The newest installment in the Jurassic World franchise ruled the Fourth of July holiday box office with a global, five-day launch of $318.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Universal Pictures release, directed by Gareth Edwards, opened on Wednesday and earned $147.3 million in its first five days in 4,308 North American theaters. An estimated $91.5 million of that comes from the traditional three-day weekend, which includes the Friday holiday, Saturday, and projected Sunday ticket sales, the AP reports.

Internationally, it opened in 82 markets including China, adding $171 million to the opening total. According to the studio, $41.5 million of that came from China alone, where it played on 65,000 screens, 760 of which were IMAX. Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, is the fourth movie in the Jurassic World series and the seventh since Steven Spielberg's original Michael Crichton adaptation stormed theaters in the summer of 1993. The new film received mixed reviews from critics, carrying a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, and B CinemaScore from opening weekend audiences. No major new films dared go up against the dinosaurs, who left last week's champion, Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie, in its dust.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Jurassic World Rebirth, $91.5 million. F1: The Movie, $26.1 million. How to Train Your Dragon, $11 million. Elio, $5.7 million. 28 Years Later, $4.6 million. Lilo & Stitch, $3.8 million. M3GAN 2.0, $3.8 million. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, $2.7 million. Materialists, $1.3 million. This is Spinal Tap (41st Anniversary rerelease), $931,737.