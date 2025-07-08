Report Accuses Hamas of Sexual Violence

An Israeli report released Tuesday said that Hamas used sexual violence as a "tactical weapon of war" in its Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, building on other investigations by international and Israeli rights groups. The report by the Dinah Project, an all-women group of legal experts, based its findings on survivor and witness testimonies, accounts from first responders, and forensic, visual, and audio evidence, per the AP .

"Most victims were permanently silenced—either murdered during or after the assaults or remain too traumatized to talk—creating unique evidentiary challenges," the report said, calling for a more tailored legal approach to conflict-related sexual violence. Investigators relied on dozens of accounts, including from one survivor of attempted rape at a music festival, 15 returned hostages, 17 witnesses, and multiple first responders.

Citing accounts in Israeli and international media, the report said 15 former hostages either experienced or witnessed some form of sexual assault, including physical sexual violence and forced nudity. Two male hostages said they faced forced nudity and physical abuse when naked. The report said witness accounts indicated at least 15 separate cases of sexual assault, including at least four instances of gang rape.

The report said its findings showed patterns in the sexual assaults that were committed, including victims found partially or fully naked with their hands tied, evidence of gang rape followed by killing, genital mutilation, and public humiliation, indicating they were intentionally used as a weapon of war. A Hamas official did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new report. Hamas has previously denied claims that its forces carried out sexual violence when militants stormed into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.