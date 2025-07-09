Schumer: Trump Is 88 Countries Short of Promise

President Trump sent tariff letters to seven more countries Wednesday as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized him for falling 88 countries short of his goal of 90 trade deals. "Ninety days ago Donald Trump promised the world that his tariffs would lead to 90 deals in 90 days," Schumer said, per the Hill. "He makes these promises left and right. He doesn't care whether he executes them or not, but the American people do." So far, the only deals announced have been with the UK and Vietnam. Screenshots of the letters were shared by Trump on Truth Social and follow a number of letters that were sent Monday, per CNBC. Those tariffs, which will take effect Aug. 1 unless trade deals are reached, per the AP:

Algeria, 30%.

Iraq, 30%.

Libya, 30%.

Sri Lanka, 30%.

Brunei, 25%.

Moldova, 25%.

Philippines, 20%.