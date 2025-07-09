Trump Has Thoughts on 6 Past Presidents

Turns out President Trump gauges his esteem for predecessors by how well their portraits fit into his White House redecorating scheme. Or sometimes how well the frames around those portraits do. "I'm a frame person," Trump said Tuesday during a meeting with his Cabinet. "Sometimes I like frames more than I like the pictures." Trump wrapped up a 90-plus-minute session by explaining how he personally worked to redecorate the Cabinet Room, seeming to take real joy in choosing which portraits were hung, the AP reports. Trump also pointed out each portrait and shared what he thought of each ex-president depicted: