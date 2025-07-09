Trump Has Thoughts on 6 Past Presidents

Polk, Eisenhower, Roosevelt, Lincoln, Adams, and McKinley
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 9, 2025 11:22 AM CDT
Trump Shares His Thoughts on 6 Past Presidents
President Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Turns out President Trump gauges his esteem for predecessors by how well their portraits fit into his White House redecorating scheme. Or sometimes how well the frames around those portraits do. "I'm a frame person," Trump said Tuesday during a meeting with his Cabinet. "Sometimes I like frames more than I like the pictures." Trump wrapped up a 90-plus-minute session by explaining how he personally worked to redecorate the Cabinet Room, seeming to take real joy in choosing which portraits were hung, the AP reports. Trump also pointed out each portrait and shared what he thought of each ex-president depicted:

  • James K. Polk (1845-49): "He was sort of a real-estate guy. ... People don't realize—he was a one-termer. But he was a very good president. But, and I'm not sure I should be doing this, he actually gave us the state of California." He added: "Polk is actually a very good president who's got the same frame that I needed, OK."
  • Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-61): "A very underrated president. Built the Interstate (Highway) System. And he was the toughest president, I guess, until we came along. But I don't mind giving up that crown, because, I don't want to be too tough on it. But we want to be humane. But he was the toughest president on immigration. He was very strong at the borders."
  • Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-45): "He was not a Republican, to put it mildly. But he was, you know, a four-termer. ... And, if you notice, we have a lot of ramps outside. ... People say, 'It's an unusual place for a ramp.' It was because of him. He was wheelchair bound. But he was an amazing man."

  • Abraham Lincoln (1861-65): "Over there is 'Honest' Abe Lincoln. And that picture was in his, ugh, in his bedroom. And we thought this would be a very important place because this is where wars are ended. ... And the Lincoln Bedroom's very famous. You remember when Bill Clinton ... rented it out to people. We don't do that."
  • John Adams (1797-1801): "They were the first occupants of the White House. 1800."
  • William McKinley (1897-1901): "McKinley was a great president who never got credit. In fact, they changed the name of Mount McKinley and I changed it back ... the people of Ohio were very happy when I did that. I heard they were very insulted. They took the name of Mount McKinley off. That was done by Obama a little while ago."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X