Trump Makes Surprise Call to BBC, Spills on Putin, NATO

In a somewhat unexpected phone interview with the BBC, President Trump said he's "disappointed but not done" with Russia's Vladimir Putin, adding, "I trust almost nobody"—a comment delivered shortly after Washington announced new weapons shipments to Ukraine and threatened tariffs on Russia if a ceasefire isn't reached within 50 days. More from the president's chat with the BBC's Gary O'Donoghue:

Assassination attempt: O'Donoghue had been trying to nab Trump for an interview to mark the one-year anniversary of the attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump briefly (and seemingly reluctantly, per O'Donoghue) addressed the incident, saying he tries not to dwell on it, suggesting that doing so "could be life-changing." "I don't like to think about if it did change me," Trump noted.

Ukraine/Russia: Trump spent a large part of the conversation discussing the Ukraine conflict, describing how negotiations with Putin have repeatedly stalled and his frustrations with that. "We'll have a great conversation," he said of Putin and himself. "I'll say, 'That's good,' I'll think we're close to getting it done,' and then he'll knock down a building in Kyiv."