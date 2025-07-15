Greene Pushes Back as Trump Shifts on Ukraine Weapons Plan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sounding the alarm over President Trump's latest plan to accelerate weapons deliveries to Ukraine, warning that it violates the anti-interventionist promises she and other Republicans made to voters. In an interview on Monday with the New York Times , Greene insisted that Trump's new approach—selling arms to NATO allies for transfer to Ukraine—abandons the "America First" principles that fueled Republican victories, including Trump's own rise.

In an Oval Office announcement, Trump stressed that the arrangement would spare US taxpayers direct costs—a nod to growing Republican skepticism about the price of supporting Ukraine. But Greene isn't convinced, claiming the costs will still fall on Americans through indirect channels, such as the deployment of US troops to train NATO forces and the nation's outsize contributions to NATO. "And so it is US involvement," she said, arguing that even indirect support means American entanglement in overseas conflicts continues.

The question of Ukraine aid has repeatedly pitted Greene against her own party. While some Republicans have praised Trump's plan as a practical step that avoids direct US aid, Greene maintains that the party's base is on her side, not Trump's, especially as his stance on foreign policy grows more assertive; she recalled that calls for ending Ukraine funding drew the biggest cheers at campaign rallies. The Daily Beast notes that MTG was similarly critical of Trump inserting the US into the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

"I'm sick of it," Greene tweeted in June. "I'm sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything. I want to fund American interests and issues." Greene also tied the debate to domestic concerns, saying her constituents care more about their bills and infrastructure than distant wars. She cautioned that failure to stick to noninterventionist pledges could push younger voters toward more radical politics, suggesting that Trump and the GOP risk losing crucial support if they shift course.