On Anniversary of Assassination Attempt, a Damning Report

Sunday marked one year since the attempt on President Trump's life at a campaign rally for the then-candidate in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a Senate committee marked the occasion by releasing a report on the shooting, which left one rallygoer as well as the shooter dead. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee found that the Secret Service failed to prevent the assassination attempt with what committee members are calling a "cascade" of mistakes that could have been prevented, the Washington Post reports. The report states that the Secret Service was asked for additional security measures by the Trump campaign as well as from Trump's Secret Service detail at least four times before the shooting, but did not beef up protection as it should have.