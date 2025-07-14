Trump Gives Russia a 50-Day Deadline on Ukraine

"I use trade for a lot of things," President Trump said Monday. "But it's great for settling wars." During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump threatened to hit Russia with "very severe tariffs" if there was no deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days, the AP reports. "We're going to be doing secondary tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days. It's very simple," Trump said. "And they'll be at 100%. And that's the way it is." The Washington Post reports that with "secondary tariffs," Trump was likely referring to tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy, not to Russian exports to the US. A bipartisan group of more than 80 senators has been urging Trump to hit buyers of Russian oil and uranium with 500% tariffs, the New York Times reports.