6 Takes on Colbert News, Including Kimmel's

The surprise news that CBS is pulling the plug on Stephen Colbert's late show next year has prompted much chatter about the network's motives. CBS insists it was purely a "financial decision," but skeptics see politics at play. (Parent company Paramount recently settled a lawsuit brought by President Trump as it sought federal approval for a merger.) A few takes in reaction to Monday's announcement:

Two senators: A pair of Democratic senators demand to know if politics was a factor given Colbert's frequent roasting of Trump, reports Fox News. "America deserves to know," wrote Elizabeth Warren, who, like Colbert previously, likened the aforementioned settlement to bribery. Adam Schiff tweeted a similar message.