Paramount to Pay Trump $16M Over 60 Minutes Interview

A rep for President Trump's legal team is calling it "another win for the American people" in the realm of "fake news": Paramount late Tuesday announced that it will pay $16 million to settle Trump's lawsuit over the editing of an October 60 Minutes interview with then-presidential rival Kamala Harris. The payment will cover Trump's legal fees, with the remainder earmarked for his future presidential library. CBS said in a statement that the money would not by paid to Trump "directly or indirectly," reports Reuters. "The settlement does not include a statement of apology or regret," the company added. As part of the deal, Paramount will release written transcripts of future 60 Minutes interviews with presidential candidates. Standout details: