One of the Most Famous Whips in Hollywood Sells for Half a Mil

A whip wielded by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade that once belonged to Princess Diana has sold at auction for $525,000. Thursday's sale came a day after the Rosebud sled from Citizen Kane went for a staggering $14.75 million, making it one of the priciest props in movie history. Both props were part of the "Summer Entertainment Auction" being held all week by Heritage Auctions, per the AP . Heritage says the overall take has made it the second-highest-grossing entertainment auction of all time, and it continues through Friday.

The whip sold Thursday was used during the Holy Grail trials that Ford's character goes through at the climax of 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Ford gave it to then-Prince Charles at the film's UK premiere, who then gifted to Princess Diana. She subsequently gave it to the current owner, who wasn't identified. This week's buyer also was not identified. "The bullwhip is the iconic symbol of an iconic character of cinema history, Indiana Jones, and has been a highlight of this auction," Joe Maddalena, Heritage's executive VP, said in a statement. The $525,000 price includes the "buyer's premium" attached to all auction items for the house that sells it.

Meanwhile, Heritage said the nearly $15 million bid for the Rosebud sled puts it second only to the $32.5 million that Judy Garland's ruby slippers from 1939's The Wizard of Oz fetched in December. Neither of those buyers were identified, either. The sled was sold by longtime owner Joe Dante, director of films including Gremlins. Long thought lost, the sled is one of three of the prop known to have survived. Steven Spielberg paid $60,500 for another of the sleds in 1982, and an anonymous buyer paid $233,000 for the third in 1996. Still up for bids in the Heritage auction are Macaulay Culkin's knit snow cap from Home Alone; a Kurt Russell revolver from Tombstone; a pair of Hattori Hanzo prop swords from Kill Bill: Vol. 1; and a first edition set of Harry Potter novels signed by JK Rowling.