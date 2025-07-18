Colbert Announces CBS Is Pulling the Plug

Stephen Colbert made the announcement himself to his studio audience on Thursday at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. "I want to let you know something I found out just last night," he said, USA Today reports. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show next May." When the audience registered its disappointment, Colbert said, "Yeah, I share your feelings." CBS said the cancellation was a financial decision, per Variety .

It's not just his show being canceled, Colbert said, it's CBS' late-night talk show franchise—a run that began when the network hired David Letterman from NBC in 1993. "I'm not being replaced," Colbert told the audience. "This is all just going away." There had been speculation that Skydance Media, which is acquiring CBS parent company Paramount Global, might not appreciate Colbert's jokes at President Trump's expense. In Monday's show, Colbert had talked about CBS Global settling Trump's lawsuit over the editing of a 60 Minutes story, per the AP. He said the technical name for such a settlement is a "big fat bribe."

CBS referred to the speculation in its statement. The network blamed "a challenging backdrop in late night," adding that the cancellation "is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount." Advertising revenue has been drying up for late-night shows, per the Los Angeles Times. Media companies are unhappy with the high production costs and the loss of young viewers to digital video. The network praised Colbert and the show, saying they'll "be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."