Today Is a Big Day in Uvalde Families' Lawsuit

"Defendants are chewing up alienated teenage boys and spitting out mass shooters," families of children killed in the Uvalde mass shooting say in a wrongful death lawsuit against Call of Duty maker Activision. They are also suing Meta and the maker of the AR-15-style rifle that the 18-year-old gunman used to kill 19 children and two teachers in the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary school. The families have traveled from Texas to Los Angeles for a Friday hearing in the case, KSAT reports. The families filed the lawsuit last year , with attorney Josh Koskoff arguing that there is a "direct line between the conduct of these companies and the Uvalde shooting."

Call of Duty "is a simulation, not a game," the lawsuit states. "It teaches players how to aim, reload, and fire accurately, while habituating the teenage nervous system to inflict repeated, graphic violence. And though the killing is virtual, the weapons are authentic." The lawsuit notes that the three deadliest K-12 school shootings in US history—Sandy Hook, Uvalde, and Parkland—were all carried out by teenage Call of Duty players who used AR-15s, the Los Angeles Times reports. The lawsuit says Salvador Ramos sought out a Daniel Defense AR-15 seen in the game, helped by ads on Instagram.

"They glorify these weapons. They made it enticing for young kids to want to purchase these guns, and kids that young are so receptive to these types of thing," Veronica Mata, whose 10-year-old daughter Tess was killed, tells the Times. On Friday, the court will hear motions to dismiss the case from Activision and Meta, KSAT reports. Activision says there "can be no doubt" that Call of Duty is "fully protected by the First Amendment," while Meta says federal law shields platforms like Instagram from liability for content posted by users and advertisers.