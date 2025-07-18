Brazil's Bolsonaro Ordered to Wear Ankle Monitor

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered by the nation's top court to wear an ankle monitor. The development came as federal police conducted searches at his home and his party's headquarters in Brasília, reports the AP . Bolsonaro is also barred from using social media or contacting other individuals under investigation by the Supreme Federal Court, including his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian lawmaker who currently lives in the United States and is known for his close ties to President Trump.

Bolsonaro is currently on trial at the Supreme Court, accused of leading an alleged attempt to stage a coup to overturn the 2022 election in which he was defeated by left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Congressman Sóstenes Cavalcante, the leader of Bolsonaro's party in the lower house, told the AP that officers also searched Bolsonaro's office at the party's headquarters. He described the operation as "another chapter in the persecution of conservatives and right-wing figures" in Brazil.

On Tuesday, Brazil's Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet said in a report to the Supreme Court that the "evidence is clear: the defendant acted systematically, throughout his mandate and after his defeat at the polls, to incite insurrection and the destabilization of the democratic rule of law." Bolsonaro has described the trial on X as a "witch hunt," echoing a term used by Trump when he came to his South American ally's defense last week. Trump imposed a 50% import tax on Brazil, directly tying the tariffs to Bolsonaro's trial.