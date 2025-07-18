As Israel Strikes Syrian Military HQ, Journo Reacts on Air

In Syria on Wednesday, one TV presenter who likely thought she was safely ensconced in her studio experienced the chaos of conflict up close after an Israeli airstrike prompted her to duck for cover during the middle of a live broadcast, reports Deadline . The AP and Times of India have video of the incident, which shows the journalist speaking right as the Damascus building housing the nation's military headquarters, seen behind her through a large picture window, was attacked.

Viewers saw a large plume of smoke and flames, which was followed by an enormous bang—causing the presenter to gasp in fear and leap off her seat and out of frame. Israel's army later verified that it had indeed intended to target the Defense Ministry, as well as a military target near the presidential palace. Defense Minister Israel Katz retweeted the video of the frightened journalist, along with the caption: "The painful blows have begun." The incident comes amid continued clashes between the Syrian government and the militias set up by the Druze religious minority.