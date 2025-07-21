Trump Shares Fake Video of Obama Arrest

President Trump shared a dicey fake video on his Truth Social feed about one of his predecessors in the White House. The video depicts former President Obama being arrested in the Oval Office by FBI agents as the Trump-favorite "YMCA" plays in the background, reports Time . The video begins by showing multiple Democrats, including Obama, asserting that "nobody is above the law." It then switches to a doctored scene of the then-president being handcuffed while meeting with then-President-elect Trump in the Oval Office in 2016.

As the New York Times notes, the video follows assertions made last week by Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, that the Obama administration engaged in a "treasonous conspiracy in 2016" in an attempt to swing the election from Trump to Hillary Clinton. In a press release, Gabbard said she would be making a criminal referral to the FBI, alleging that Obama officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to falsely suggest that Russia was working on behalf of Trump. It's "baseless," responded Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.