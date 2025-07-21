New Astronomer CEO Says It's Been a 'Surreal' Few Days

Pete DeJoy, probably the first person in American corporate history to end up in a leadership role after a kiss-cam scandal, says the last few days have been "unusual and surreal." DeJoy, co-founder and chief product officer at Astronomer, was named as interim CEO after Andy Byron was identified as the man who ducked out of view when he was seen embracing a woman identified as Astronomer's HR chief at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

Byron, who was mercilessly mocked in countless memes, resigned on Saturday. "Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI," the company said in a post on X. "While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not." In his LinkedIn post, DeJoy said the New York-based company has "never shied away from challenges," including scaling up to hundreds of employees during the pandemic and "the collapse of the bank that held all our cash," NBC News reports. "Our story," he said, "is very much still being written."