Macron Announces France Will Recognize Palestinian State

France will officially recognize Palestine as a state in September, President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, reflecting his nation's commitment "to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East." The formal announcement that France will establish formal diplomatic relations with Palestine will be made during a session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron posted on X, the BBC reports. Palestinian officials immediately praised the announcement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recognition "rewards terror"; the current fighting began when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023.

Hamas praised France's pledge, per France24, and called on other nations to do the same, regardless of Israel's opposition. There had been hints, per the New York Times, but Macron's announcement still came as a surprise. None of the other members of the Group of 7 major industrialized nations has recognized a Palestinian state. The US, which is vocally sticking with Israel and conducting its own efforts to end the fighting, is unlikely to be happy with France's decision, per the Times. The US ended ceasefire talks in Qatar on Thursday, saying Hamas wasn't serious.