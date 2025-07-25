Longtime Fixture E! News to End

Entertainment news lives on, but the three-decade run of E! News—the cornerstone of E! Entertainment Television—is coming to an end. The network told the nightly show's staff on Thursday that the final episode will be taped on Sept. 25, the Los Angeles Times reports. The channel's news staff will keep producing online coverage. About 20 jobs will be lost. E!, which is owned by Comcast, will become part of a new company, Versant, along with other cable networks, per Variety . Network bosses blamed changing tastes for the cancellation.

Employees were told the entertainment audience would rather receive breaking entertainment coverage as it happens on social media than to keep an 11pm Eastern appointment for a live show on TV. E! News kicked off in 1991 as one of the few places on TV to see live entertainment and pop culture coverage, per the Times. The show was dropped in 2020 during COVID but came back in 2022. Among its pasts hosts is Ryan Seacrest. Its current hosts are Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester.