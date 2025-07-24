World | Israel-Hamas war Witkoff Says US Has Cut Gaza Talks Short Trump envoy says Hamas 'shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire' By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 24, 2025 2:43 PM CDT Copied People attend a rally calling for the end of the war and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) See 4 more photos President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday the US is cutting short Gaza ceasefire talks and bringing home its negotiating team from Qatar for consultations after the latest response from Hamas "shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza." "While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith," Witkoff said in a statement. "We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza." It was unclear what "alternative options" the US was considering, the AP reports. The White House had no immediate comment. A breakthrough in talks on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has eluded Trump's administration for months as conditions worsen in Gaza. The territory recently had its deadliest day yet for aid-seekers in over 21 months of war, with at least 85 Palestinians killed while trying to reach food Sunday. The sides have held weeks of talks in Qatar, reporting small signs of progress but no major breakthroughs. Officials have said a main sticking point is the redeployment of Israeli troops after any ceasefire takes place. Witkoff said the US is "resolute" in seeking an end to the fighting in Gaza. He said it was "a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way." The deal under discussion is expected to include a 60-day ceasefire in which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others in phases in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Aid supplies would be ramped up, and the two sides would hold negotiations on a lasting truce. Earlier Thursday, Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu's office recalled his country's negotiating team to Israel in light of Hamas' response. Read These Next Trump-Epstein friendship ran deep, says Epstein's brother. Hulk Hogan has died. The search for a missing grad student has come to a tragic end. True words: 'Holy mother of God - Kaylee’s sister.' See 4 more photos Report an error