Former Superman Says He Was Sexually Harassed During Show

Dean Cain, who played Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has said he was sexually harassed during production of the hit show. The actor didn't offer details or provide names during an interview with Variety but said, "I could have had the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history." He said the experience had lasting impacts on his career and personal life, including his relationship with his girlfriend at the time, volleyball player Gabrielle Reece, per Rolling Stone .

The marketing of Cain as a primetime sex symbol included plenty of onscreen activity with his costar. "Teri Hatcher and I were making out all the time in beds, half clothes on, half off," Cain said. He said he was objectified during production—referred to in the third person by executives and crew members in meetings, for example, in his presence. He said he didn't mind that. "Any guy who tells you he feels bad being objectified, I mean, really? Come on," he insists. "It's a wonderful compliment."

Later in the interview, he brought up sexual harassment, per Variety, and said he didn't take legal action. He also listed unrelated grievances concerning his work on Lois & Clark. They included disputes over his work schedule and pay. Cain also recalled being warned against suing Warner Bros. over finances. "I didn't know enough back then about residuals," he said. The demanding schedule left him feeling "claustrophobic" and contributed to his decision to avoid starring in television series since then.