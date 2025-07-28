Manhunt After Couple Killed at Devil's Den State Park

Police say a family outing at Devil's Den State Park turned tragic over the weekend when an Arkansas couple was killed on a remote trail while hiking with their two young daughters. Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41—recent transplants to Prairie Grove—were found dead on a trail Saturday afternoon by police who received a report of a double homicide around 2:40pm, reports Fox News. Their daughters, ages 7 and 9, were unharmed and are now with relatives. NBC News reports it's unclear if they witnessed the murders in what police describe as "a remote and rural area, where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service." The park is located about 12 miles from Prairie Grove.