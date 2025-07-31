Collision Hearing Addresses False Altitude Readings

The National Transportation Safety Board heard Wednesday of a series of problems the pilots of an Army Black Hawk helicopter were dealing with before the fatal midair collision with an airliner over Ronald Reagan National Airport. The 10-hour session in Washington, the first of three days of hearings about the January crash that killed 67 people, included contentious exchanges among members of the board and representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration. There were indications reported of confusion in the helicopter cockpit and the control tower, the Washington Post reports. Army and FAA officials tried to sidestep responsibility at times, per the AP. Takeaways include: