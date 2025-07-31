Buddha Relics Head Home After Auction Outcry

Sotheby's has handed back to India a trove of 2,500-year-old jewels believed to be linked to the Buddha's remains following global outcry and an intense diplomatic campaign. The so-called Piprahwa Gems, unearthed in 1898 from a stupa near the Buddha's birthplace and considered one of archaeology's greatest finds, were set to go under the hammer in Hong Kong—until India's government and Buddhist leaders sounded alarms over the ethics of selling sacred relics, per the BBC . The auction was scrapped after threats of legal action and intense lobbying from Delhi, with India's Godrej Industries Group stepping in to purchase the jewels, which will now go on permanent public display in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called their return after 127 years a "proud and joyous moment" for India's cultural heritage. British colonial landowner William Claxton Peppé had excavated nearly 1,800 pearls, rubies, amethysts, sapphires, and gold sheets on his estate in Uttar Pradesh in 1898, turning over most of the relics, including bone fragments believed to belong to the Buddha, to the colonial Indian government, per the BBC and Guardian. But the remaining 334 precious jewels remained with his descendants. The plan to sell the gems at public auction for an estimated $13 million ignited fierce debate over whether the Peppé family even had the authority. Sotheby's, for its part, said it was "delighted" to help broker the return after two months of tense negotiations.