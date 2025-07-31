The World Now Has 2 $4 Trillion Companies

Nvidia got there first, but Microsoft on Thursday became the second company to reach the $4 trillion threshold. The company hit the milestone after its fourth-quarter earnings report pleased investors, reports the Wall Street Journal. Shares were up more than 5%, which pushed the company's market cap above the milestone, per CNBC. Both companies can thank the boom in artificial intelligence for their surging value—Nvidia for its chips and Microsoft for its AI-powered cloud-computing services. The next company to join the club will likely be Apple, which is currently at $3.2 billion.