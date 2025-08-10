In Eastern US, Humidity Is Off the Charts

More than 70 million Americans sweated through the muggiest first two months of summer on record as climate change has noticeably dialed up the humidity in the eastern US in recent decades, an AP data analysis shows. And that meant uncomfortably warm and potentially dangerous nights in many cities the past several weeks, the National Weather Service said. Parts of 27 states and Washington, DC, had a record number of days that meteorologists call uncomfortable—with average daily dew points of 65 degrees Fahrenheit or higher—in June and July, according to data derived from the Copernicus Climate Service.