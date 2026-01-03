2026 Will Be an 'Exciting Year' for Sky Shows

The moon and sun will share top billing in 2026. Kicking off the year's cosmic wonders is the moon, drawing the first astronauts to visit in more than 50 years, as well as a caravan of robotic lunar landers, including Jeff Bezos' new supersize Blue Moon. An astronomical blue moon is on the books for May, per the AP. The sun will also generate buzz with a "ring of fire" eclipse at the bottom of the world on Feb. 17, as well as a total solar eclipse at the top of the world on Aug. 12. And that comet that strayed into our turf from another star? While still visible with powerful backyard telescopes, the recently discovered comet known as 3I/Atlas is fading by the day after swinging past Earth in December; Jupiter is next on the dance card in March. Here's what else the universe has in store for us in 2026: