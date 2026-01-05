There's a New Lightning Strike Capital in the US

Florida just lost a long-held weather title. A new report from environmental consulting firm AEM names Oklahoma as the state with the highest lightning density in the country last year, averaging about 73 lightning flashes per square mile. Florida, often dubbed the nation's lightning capital, slipped to second place, followed by Louisiana and Kansas, per the Washington Post . Using a network of 1,800 sensors, AEM tracked more than 88.4 million lightning flashes in the United States in 2025, which translated to roughly 430 million individual lightning pulses.

Meteorologists tie Oklahoma's surge to an active season for large thunderstorm complexes known as mesoscale convective systems—massive storm clusters and squall lines that can stretch 100 miles or more. Their broad, organized structure tends to generate a lot of lightning. Florida, by contrast, typically sees smaller, short-lived afternoon storms that each produce hundreds of strikes but less sprawling activity. Last year, a wetter-than-normal summer over Oklahoma and relatively drier conditions in Florida helped shift the balance.

On a county level, Kay County in north-central Oklahoma recorded the highest lightning density in the nation, with an average of 123.4 flashes per square mile. Texas led in total lightning flashes, logging about 13 million—roughly 1.3 million above its average—thanks in part to its size and frequent severe storms, per the Dallas Morning News. Nationally, lightning activity ran about 9.8% higher than the previous year. High-traffic sites weren't spared: Chicago's Millennium Park saw more than 11,000 flashes, while Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport experienced about 10,000.

In 2025, the United States recorded 21 known lightning fatalities, roughly in line with the long-term annual average of 20. Florida reported the most deaths with four, followed by North Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, New Jersey, and Colorado with two each; single fatalities were noted in Mississippi, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico.