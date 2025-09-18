Hackers Shut Down Range Rover Production

Range Rover maker Jaguar Land Rover is scrambling to revive its idled production lines after a cyberattack discovered at the end of last month forced the automaker to halt operations on Sept. 1. Typically, hundreds of luxury SUVs roll out of factories in the UK and elsewhere each day, but the shutdown has left assembly lines silent, threatening jobs across a supply chain of some 100,000 workers, the Wall Street Journal reports. The British company said Tuesday that recovering from the cyberattack "will take time" and that a shutdown expected to end this past Wednesday will now last until at least Sept. 24.

Industry sources tell the BBC that even if production can restart next week, it will take weeks for production to return to normal output and the disruption is likely to last into November. The shutdown is believed be costing the company around $70 million a week in lost production, with plants in the UK, China, Slovakia, and India all temporarily shuttered. JLR, working with the UK's National Cyber Security Centre and outside experts, says it's taking a cautious approach to rebooting its systems after hackers compromised some company data. Initial company statements denied evidence of stolen customer information, but JLR has since acknowledged a breach, though specifics remain unclear.

Responsibility for the hack was claimed on Telegram by members of several notorious cybercriminal gangs, who boasted about obtaining JLR's source code and posted screenshots purporting to support their claims. Cybersecurity analysts urge skepticism, noting that a handful of screenshots don't prove the hackers' access, but officials are taking the threat seriously, given the groups' track records. The attack lands at a challenging time for JLR, which is already feeling the bite of higher US tariffs and slowing profits.