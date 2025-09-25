Amazon Settles With FTC for $2.5B Over Prime Duping

It's the largest fine in the agency's history
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 25, 2025 10:58 AM CDT
Amazon Settles With FTC for $2.5B Over Prime Duping
An Amazon Prime driver makes a delivery outside an apartment building in Pittsburgh on March 10.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Amazon has reached a historic $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which said the online retail giant tricked customers into signing up for its Prime memberships and made it difficult for them to cancel after doing so. The Seattle company will pay $1 billion in civil penalties—the largest fine in the FTC's history—and $1.5 billion will be paid to consumers who were unintentionally enrolled in Prime, or who were deterred from canceling their subscriptions, the agency said Thursday. The trial in Seattle started this week after the case was filed two years ago. Amazon admits no wrongdoing in the settlement. The company didn't immediately respond to requests by the AP for comment.

