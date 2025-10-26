Charmin's Giant Forever Roll Promises Month Without Refills

Charmin is making headlines again with its colossal Forever Roll , a 1,700-sheet toilet paper roll that the company claims is big enough to last an entire month, and tall enough—if unspooled—to rival the Washington Monument. First introduced as a limited novelty in 2019 and originally aimed at millennials, the jumbo-size roll has been reintroduced for a broader audience, just in time for the holidays and perhaps eliciting memories of pandemic-era shortages, per Quartz . The product, now available at retailers nationwide, is sold as a starter pack on Amazon for $33.99 (with the on-site coupon), which gets you two Forever Rolls and a special stand—because, yes, it's that big.

The roll reportedly contains 32 times the number of sheets found on a standard roll. "Less swapping, more going," the company brags in an announcement of the relaunch, reports USA Today. Charmin VP Jessica Hastings says the aim is simple, per a Procter & Gamble release: "We know changing the roll all the time is a big pain in the butt. That's why we created Forever Roll ... It's a roll that works harder so you don't have to. Plus, it's quite the conversation starter." If you're scrambling for holiday gift ideas, Charmin points to a YouGov survey indicating that nearly 60% of people would consider toilet paper a welcome present this season, per Quartz.