Canadian Province Has a Plan for Its Leftover US Booze

Prince Edward Island's last stash of American booze is about to hit store shelves—for a good cause. PEI was one of a number of Canadian provinces that responded to President Trump's tariffs by ceasing sales of US alcohol. Now, the provincial government has ordered the PEI Liquor Control Commission to begin selling its remaining inventory of US alcohol starting Thursday. Net profits—estimated at about $430,000—will be donated to food banks across the island beginning in January. Once the stock is gone, no American booze will be reordered, the province said in a news release cited by the CBC .

Finance Minister Jill Burridge framed the move as both a charitable effort and a continuation of the province's trade stance. "The coming months tend to be tough for many and I'm glad that we can support some of the people and organizations who do so much for Islanders in need," she said, adding that PEI remains "fully committed to Team Canada" and to keeping shelf space for local producers.

The move mirrors actions elsewhere in Canada: Nova Scotia expects to donate nearly $3 million in net profits on its US alcohol sales, while New Brunswick began selling off its US stock in October. The Canadian Press reports Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador are doing the same. Only two provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, have resumed importing American-made booze, CTV News reports. Liquor authorities in both provinces loosened their rules less than a month after halting imports in March.