Cops: Driver With 100+ Arrests Hits, Kills Grammy-Nominated Bassist

A Rhode Island musician who once earned a Grammy nod was killed Saturday in a crash involving a driver with an extensive criminal record, according to police. Roderick Macleod, 70, was walking his dogs along a road in Hopkinton around 7:20am when a car allegedly left its lane, struck multiple objects, and hit him as he walked on the shoulder of the road, the Hopkinton Police Department says. Macleod, a former member of the blues band Roomful of Blues in the 1980s and a 2014 inductee into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died, CBS News reports. Local media report at least one dog survived and ran home. Friends were mourning and memorializing the bassist, who worked in the music industry for decades, NBC 10 reports.

Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Shannon Godbout, who they say was traveling eastbound when she hit two telephone poles before striking Macleod. At the scene, officers allegedly found "numerous illegal narcotics and packaging materials commonly associated with drug distribution" in her possession. She was arrested and taken to a hospital, where she remained in custody as of Monday, facing charges of driving so as to endanger, resulting in death, and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. Godbout's history is extensive, police said: more than 100 prior arrests, including eight by Hopkinton police, 40 traffic citations, and 82 court warrants issued. Authorities say further charges in connection with the crash are possible as their investigation continues, WAFB reports.