As Off-Duty Pilot Tried to Down Plane: 'Dude, What's Going On?'

Newly released recordings reveal the tense moments when off-duty pilot Joseph Emerson attempted to shut down the engines of a Horizon Air flight in 2023, forcing an emergency landing at Portland International Airport. Emerson, an Alaska Airlines pilot who was riding in the cockpit jump seat, later pleaded no contest to dozens of state charges, including 83 counts of recklessly endangering another person, per KATU . He accepted a federal plea deal and received credit for time served, meaning he won't face additional jail time. Emerson later explained his actions as the result of a bad reaction to psilocybin mushrooms, taken in the aftermath of his best friend's death and compounded by untreated alcohol use disorder.

Court evidence released via a public records request includes cockpit audio that captures Emerson telling the crew he is "not OK" and wants to go home, just before he reaches for the engine controls. Per CBS News, cursing can be heard, as well as one of the working pilots exclaiming, "Dude, what's going on?" The flight crew can be heard breathing heavily and coordinating with air traffic control as they work to safely land the plane. Airport security footage was also released showing Emerson being escorted off the plane in handcuffs.

The evidence also includes audio of Emerson in the back of a police car, asking an officer, "Do you believe in forgiveness? I want to be accountable, but am I gonna be forgiven for being so stupid? I don't even know if I can forgive myself." Per WYFF, Emerson also told the officer, "I'm having a nervous breakdown. I don't really know why."

Since the incident, Emerson has founded a nonprofit, Clear Skies Ahead, to advocate for better mental health support for pilots, per KATU. The aviation industry continues to wrestle with the stigma around mental health, as many pilots fear that disclosing problems could jeopardize their careers. The FAA, however, says it encourages pilots to seek help and notes that only 0.1% of pilots who apply for a medical certificate are denied.