Officers, Bystanders Save Infant Trapped Under Car

Fort Worth officers revive 1-year-old with CPR along highway
Posted Oct 26, 2025 12:30 PM CDT
This image taken from video released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows officers responding to an overturned car before pulling a baby out from underneath on Thursday.   (Fort Worth Police Department via AP)

Two Texas officers are being hailed as heroes after they rescued an infant pinned beneath an overturned car on a Texas highway. Bodycam footage released by Fort Worth police shows Sgt. R. Nichols and Officer E. Bounds arriving Thursday at the chaotic scene on Interstate 30, where a crash had ejected a woman and her 1-year-old daughter from their vehicle, People reports. The officers, with bystanders helping, quickly located the unresponsive child trapped under the wreckage.

"Hey! Over here. We need to move the car. I think the baby's under here," an officer can be heard shouting, per KDFW. Working together, the officers and passersby managed to lift the car enough for Bounds to pull the child to safety. Nichols began CPR while Bounds worked to clear her airways. After a few moments, the officers detected a pulse, and soon the baby let out a cry. Fire Department paramedics arrived shortly and took over care. The mother and child are hospitalized and expected to recover. The police department said in a statement that it's "beyond proud" of the officers.

