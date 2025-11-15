Epstein Advised Delegate by Text During Hearing

Newly released records reveal that Jeffrey Epstein exchanged text messages with Del. Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands during a high-profile House hearing in 2019, while lawyer Michael Cohen was testifying about then-President Trump. The texts, made public by the House Oversight Committee, suggest Epstein was attempting to influence the Democrat's line of questioning, the Washington Post reports. In a statement to CNN , a spokesperson for Plaskett said that during the hearing, the delegate "received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein."

Epstein alerted Plaskett when Cohen mentioned Rhona Graff, a longtime Trump executive assistant, prompting Plaskett to ask Epstein for clarification—"Quick I'm up next is that an acronym"—before she questioned Cohen. "That's his assistant," he answered. Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender at the time but had not yet been charged with federal sex trafficking crimes, offered Plaskett advice and encouragement throughout the hearing, including comments on her appearance and suggestions about topics to pursue, per the Post.

"He's opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org," read one text from Epstein. In response: "Yup. Very aware and waiting my turn." They also texted before the hearing about Cohen, though no context was provided. "He'll talk about his grades," texted Plaskett. "What privilege stands behind the none release of college transcripts?" Epstein replied. His ties to the US territory included owning a home on Little St. James since 1998, per CNN.