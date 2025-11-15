Southern California's Latest Storm Is a Doozy

Southern California is bracing for the full force of a powerful atmospheric river, with forecasts predicting up to 5 inches of rain in just two days' time in low-lying areas, and even higher totals in the mountains by Sunday. The storm, which first began drenching more northern parts of the state earlier this week, is expected to intensify as it moves south, bringing heightened risks of flooding, mudslides, and severe thunderstorms—even the possibility of a brief tornado, reports the Guardian . The National Weather Service warned that roads and highways across the region could flood, with debris flows threatening to block major routes and damage infrastructure.

The storm also "brings the potential to put an early end to fire season," notes the Los Angeles Times. Communities in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, particularly those near wildfire burn scars, are on high alert due to the increased likelihood of mudslides and debris flows, per the Guardian. Evacuation warnings have been issued for such vulnerable areas, and popular amusement parks like Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain shuttered in advance of the bad weather. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a key mountain road, has also been shut due to the possibility of debris flows.

Forecasters say the most dangerous surge of rain was expected Friday night into Saturday, with a "growing risk for significant impacts," including "dangerous flooding, damaging debris flows, and major road closures." Residents are being urged to heed official warnings and avoid travel, if possible. Meanwhile, the storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Sierra Nevada, with as much as 18 inches slamming the highest peaks. As for tornados in Southern California, they're not typical, but the AP notes one did touch down in an LA suburb in 2023, "ripping roofs off a line of commercial buildings and injuring one person."