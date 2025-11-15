A Virginia Estate Unlike Any Other Has Just Sold

There's only one home in America that was once owned by a presidential Founding Father and has remained in private hands—until now. The Washington Post reports the sprawling Virginia estate that belonged to President James Monroe is on the verge of a new chapter, with a $20 million deal announced Monday that will see the Conservation Fund take possession of Oak Hill. The 1,200-acre property in Loudoun County—about 40 miles from Washington, DC—features the 29-room mansion built over three years by Monroe's enslaved laborers. The estate, filled with relics like Dolley Madison's bed and fireplace mantels gifted by the Marquis de Lafayette, had been in the DeLashmutt family for more than 75 years.