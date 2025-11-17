Marjorie Taylor Greene: I'm Done With Toxic Politics

Famously divisive GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday announced a striking shift in her political approach, vowing to abandon the "toxic" rhetoric that has long defined her public persona. The Georgia Republican's pledge, made during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash , comes amid a public feud with President Trump , who recently labeled her a "traitor" —a characterization Greene said could endanger her safety . "The most hurtful thing [Trump] said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong," Greene told Bash. "And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger."

Even so, her comments included what the New York Times refers to as an "olive branch" extended to Trump as she made clear she still supports him and his administration—though she did complain, per NPR, that Trump's foreign policies are "not America first positions." Greene acknowledged the criticism that she's only objecting to Trump's harsh rhetoric now that it's been directed at her, calling that observation "fair." She offered a public apology, saying, "Humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it's very bad for our country." Greene cited the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a catalyst for her reflection, admitting that she has contributed to a political climate that breeds threats and division.

Greene's history is marked by inflammatory remarks, including support for violent Facebook posts about Democrats, offensive comments about the Holocaust, and personal attacks on colleagues. These incidents led to her removal from House committees in 2021 and her ejection from the House Freedom Caucus in 2023. Despite her past, Greene now says she wants to "put down the knives in politics" and is calling for greater kindness and unity: "I'm leading the way with my own example, and I hope that President Trump can do the same." Of the root of their disagreement, she said, "Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files, and that is shocking." She says wanting the files released is not disloyal to Trump—she just wants transparency, and does not think the president will be implicated in the files. (Not long after her interview, Trump pulled a 180 on the files.)