Here's What Trump Has to Say About MTG's Pivot

Things have gone sideways between President Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene following Greene's ongoing criticism of the POTUS . Trump on Monday distanced himself from the Georgia Republican, who had long been one of of his staunchest supporters, USA Today reports. "I don't know what happened to Marjorie," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "She's a nice woman, but I don't know what happened. She's lost her way, I think." MTG quickly responded with a statement: "I haven't lost my way. I'm 100% America first and only!" Trump's remarks came after Greene criticized Trump for devoting too much attention to foreign affairs, specifically referencing his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa .

"I would really like to see nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy not foreign policy and foreign country's leaders," Green had written on X earlier Monday, referring to the al-Sharaa meeting. "When somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's now catering to the other side, I guess she's, you know, got some kind of act going, but I'm surprised at her," Trump responded. "But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn't know." He added, in reference to foreign policy, "I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally. We could have a world that's on fire where wars come to our shore very easily if you had a bad president."

Greene, known for her hardline positions and MAGA credentials, has also stepped up her criticism of GOP leadership, targeting House Speaker Mike Johnson for what she sees as a failure to produce a healthcare reform plan —a point she referenced in her Monday criticism of Trump, suggesting he "start by hauling in" health insurance company CEOs, the Washington Post reports. She has also expressed frustration that the Republican-controlled House was not in session during a government shutdown, calling it an "embarrassment" in a recent appearance on ABC's The View. She has also repeatedly pushed for the release of the Epstein files.

Despite speculation about her future ambitions, Greene has insisted that her focus remains on representing her congressional district. She recently downplayed rumors about a 2028 presidential bid, telling NewsNation her priority is her current job. But last week, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told followers during an Instagram livestream her theory on what's going on, Fox News reports. "Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia. She wanted to run for Senate earlier this year in the state of Georgia. She wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no," said AOC. "Trump said no, and the White House and Trump Land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal ambitions to run for Senate—and she has been on a revenge tour ever since."