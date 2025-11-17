Man Paroled Twice for Murder Guilty of Third Killing

A Baltimore man has been convicted of murder for the third time, after being paroled twice for the previous killings. Reginald Lively, 68, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole for the 2021 killing of John Hall III, also 68, in northwest Baltimore, Fox News reports. Lively's criminal history dates back to 1986, when he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Eleanor Williams in Anne Arundel County and served eight years of a 20-year sentence before being released on parole.

After his release, Lively was convicted in 2000 for the second-degree murder of Willy Mae Arrington in North Carolina, for which he served about 12 years of a 30-year sentence before being paroled again. Hall's death remained unsolved for several years until the Baltimore State's Attorney's Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation. Hall was found dead in his apartment with more than 100 blunt-force and sharp-force injuries after maintenance workers entered his unit due to water leaking into other apartments.

Investigators found that Hall, who had recently won $1,000 at a casino, had earlier accused Lively of trying to steal money from him. Surveillance footage, phone records, and DNA evidence connected Lively, who lived in the same building, to the scene. A jury found Lively guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last week, KRCR reports. "This violent offender should never have been allowed to walk free," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement, pledging that repeat violent offenders will now face the full weight of justice.