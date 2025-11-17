Plan to Change Asylum Rules Divides UK, Labour Party

The British government's plan to tighten its asylum system met sharp resistance Monday from its own party but was receiving some support from political rivals in a sign of how divisive the immigration issue has become. Before Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood even released details of the sweeping plan to make the UK less attractive to asylum-seekers and migrants easier to remove, she was trying to quell a backlash from center-left Labour Party backbenchers who accused her of trying to court the far right, the AP reports.